In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Meets Acid Attack Survivors in Kolkata

In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Meets Acid Attacks Survivors in Kolkata
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan, who was recently in Kolkata to cheer for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders also took some time out to meet his fans. Several fan accounts posted pictures of the SRK meeting acid attack survivors. One of the fans also called him "King of Hearts."
Tak a look here:
Shah Rukh Khan poses with acid attack survivors.
Shah Rukh Khan was in Kolkata for the meet.
Shah Rukh Khan visited Kolkata to cheer for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders earlier.
Shah Rukh Khan poses for photos.
