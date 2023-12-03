Pics: Sara, Aditi, Ranveer Attend Bhansali's Niece Sharmin's Wedding Reception

Aditi Rao Hydari, Sara Ali Khan at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal's wedding reception.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai on Saturday (2 December), days after tying the knot. Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha and several other celebrities attended the party. Ranveer Singh was also a part of the celebration. While he did not get out of the car, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of him looking dapper in a suit.
Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning in a green outfit at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, Sharmin Segal's wedding reception.
Sara Ali Khan chose a blue and gold suit for the occasion.
Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous in a grey tissue silk lehenga.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also at the reception.
