RR vs GT, IPL 2023 Photos: Gujarat Titans Beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 Wickets

Rajasthan Ryals vs Gujarat Titans was the 48th match of IPL 2023 in which GT won by 9 wickets against RR
Shivangani Singh
Players shake hands during match 48 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on the 5th May 2023

Wriddhiman Saha of Gujarat Titans play a shot during match 48 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on the 5th May 2023

Wriddhiman Saha of Gujarat Titans play a shot during match 48 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on the 5th May 2023

Trent Boult of Rajasthan Royals blowed out by Mohammad Shami during match 48 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on the 5th May 2023

Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals play a shot during match 48 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on the 5th May 2023

Noor Ahmad of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal of Rajasthan Royals during match 48 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on the 5th May 2023

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans and Rahul Tewatia of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of R. Ashwin of Rajasthan Royals during match 48 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on the 5th May 2023

Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals take DRS during match 48 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on the 5th May 2023

Sandeep Sharma of Rajasthan Royals with Gujarat Titans players during match 48 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on the 5th May 2023

