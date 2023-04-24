RCB vs RR, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win by 7 Runs

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals at toss during match 32 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals
(Image: BCCI)
Trent Boult of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 32 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals
Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 32 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals
Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the run out wicket of Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 32 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mohammed Siraj of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals during match 32 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals
Devdutt Padikkal of Rajasthan Royals celebrates after scoring a fifty during match 32 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals walks back to the pavilion after getting out during match 32 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals
Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals during match 32 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore after their win in the 32nd match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)