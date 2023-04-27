RCB vs KKR, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Kolkata Knight Riders Won by 21 Runs

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore flipping the toss coin and Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders call for it during match 36 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders
(Image: BCCI)
Jason Roy and N. Jagadeesan of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 36 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders
Virat Kohli , Wanindu Hasaranga , Dinesh Karthik , Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore discussing during match 36 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders
David Willey of Royal Challengers Bangalore attempts the run out during match 36 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders
Mohammed Siraj of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrating the wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 36 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders
Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bangalore batting during match 36 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders
Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mahipal Lomror of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 36 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Rider
Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrating the wicket of Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 36 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders
Vijaykumar Vyshak of Royal Challengers Bangalore hitting a over boundary during match 36 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders celebrating win during match 36 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders
Virat Kohli of RCB giving a TV interview during match 36 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders
