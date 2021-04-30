Ranbir, Alia Visit Neetu On Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited Neetu Kapoor at her house on Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary on Friday, 30 April. Neetu had organised a small puja at her home. Rishi Kapoor had passed away due to cancer last year.

Remembering Rishi Kapoor, Neetu penned a heartfelt note along with an old photo of the two of them. "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on .... #rishikapoor (sic)", she wrote on Instagram.