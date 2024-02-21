Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani Share First Pics From Wedding

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on Wednesday 21 February.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on Wednesday 21 February. As per a report by India Today, their pheras will take place in the afternoon at ITC Grand South Goa in the presence of close friends and family, and the couple will post pictures from the wedding soon after the ceremony.
The wedding took place in Goa.
The newlyweds were all smiles for the photos.
Rakul opted to wear a pastel pink lehenga.
