In Photos: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Starts Vacating 12 Tughlaq Lane Bungalow

Workers moving goods on Friday, 14 April, as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow following his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP.
(Photo: PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi started the process of vacating his government-allotted Tughlaq Lane bungalow after being disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP. In this picture, taken on Friday, 14 April, a truck carrying goods belonging Rahul Gandhi is seen arriving at his mother Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath bungalow.
Gandhi's disqualification as an MP came after he was found guilty by a Surat court in a defamation case over his alleged remarks on the 'Modi' surname.
Trucks parked outside his bungalow being loaded with Rahul Gandhi's belongings on Friday, 14 April.
Security personnel stationed outside his official residence on Sunday, 19 March.
A security official keeping guard outside Rahul Gandhi's residence on Monday, 27 March, days after he was found guilty by a Surat court.
A Congress supporter waiving the tricolour outside Rahul Gandhi's residence on Monday, 27 March.
