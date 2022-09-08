Childhood, Coronation, Reign: Remembering Queen Elizabeth's Life Through Photos

From her childhood to her wedding, coronation, and meetings with world leaders, here are some photographed highlights of the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The UK's longest-reigning monarch in history, Queen Elizabeth II, breathed her last at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, 8 September.
She was 96 years old at the time of her passing and had served as a ruling monarch of the United Kingdom and figurehead of the Commonwealth for over 70 years.
From her childhood to her wedding, coronation, and meetings with world leaders, here are some photographed highlights of Queen Elizabeth's life.
Just days after her ascension to the throne in February 1952, photographs of the newly crowned Queen Elizabeth were taken by the society photographer Dorothy Wilding.
Queen Elizabeth as an infant Princess with her father, the Duke of York (later King George VI).
This photograph, showing the new King with Queen Elizabeth and their young daughters, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, was taken by Marcus Adams just four days after the ascension of King George VI to the throne in 1936 and was intended to meet the demand for images of the monarch and his family from around the world.
Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret with a corgi in 1941.
The Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) with her father King George VI in 1946.
Photograph taken on 10 July 1947, when Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten announced their engagement.
A photograph of (then) Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten from their wedding on 20 November 1947.
The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the coronation on 2 June 1953.
Taken at the beginning of her reign in 1953 by Dorothy Wilding, just two months after the accession, this image was the basis for this original set of stamps, which were nicknamed 'Wildings' by stamp collectors.
Queen Elizabeth with then UK PM Winston Churchill at the Commonwealth Economic Conference in 1952.
Queen Elizabeth with Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan during the American State visit in 1984.
This photograph shows Queen Elizabeth at a State banquet hosted by Emperor Hirohito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo during her 1975 State visit.
On 24 November 1983, Queen Elizabeth presented Mother Teresa with the insignia of an Honorary Member of the Order of Merit at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
The Queen photographed with then US President Barack Obama at Buckingham Palace in 2011.
The Queen, accompanied by The Duke of Edinburgh, waves to crowds during the Patron’s Lunch – which was part of Her Majesty’s 90th birthday celebrations in 2016.
The Queen surrounded by her family on her Platinum Jubilee celebration on 2 June 2022.
The Queen receives the UK's new Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle on on 6 September 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)