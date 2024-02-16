Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Priyanka Wishes 'Forever Valentine' Nick; Shares Pic From Their Wedding

Priyanka Wishes 'Forever Valentine' Nick; Shares Pic From Their Wedding

Priyanka Chopra shares unseen photos and wishes husband Nick Jonas as her 'Forever Valentine'.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Priyanka Chopra Shares Unseen Photos; Wishes Her ‘Forever Valentine’ Nick Jonas.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Priyanka Chopra Shares Unseen Photos; Wishes Her ‘Forever Valentine’ Nick Jonas.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently posted endearing moments with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their infant daughter, Malti Marie. The Instagram update included a collection of photos and a video, featuring an intimate selfie with Nick, a tasteful Dior gift box, and a charming glimpse of their daughter's hand adorned with glitter.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' unseen wedding photo. 

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently posted endearing moments with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their infant daughter, Malti Marie.

The Instagram update included a collection of photos.

The photos featured an intimate selfie with Nick.

A tasteful Dior gift box.

A charming glimpse of their daughter's hand adorned with glitter.

Also ReadIn Pics: Orry Parties With the Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas & Others

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT