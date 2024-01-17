In Photos: PM Modi Visits Guruvayur Temple on Second Trip to Kerala in 2024

PM Narendra Modi at Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur on Wednesday, 17 January.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 17 January, visited the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala's Thrissur district. This is his second visit to Thrissur in two weeks.
Clad in the Kerala-style mundu and shawl, the prime minister offered prayers at the Lord Krishna temple, and also performed the thulabharam (a Hindu practice wherein a person is weighed against a commodity, which is then offered to the deity).
After the darshan, PM Modi attended the wedding of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya Suresh at Guruvayur. In light of the PM's visit, the schedule of the wedding ceremonies at the temple was modified.
PM Modi greets actors Mohanlal and Mammootty at the wedding ceremony of Bhagya Suresh.
The prime minister landed in Guruvayur after taking part in a roadshow in Kochi on the evening of Tuesday, 16 January.
While BJP supporters gathered near the Maharaja's College Ground – from where the roadshow commenced – members of the Kerala Students' Union allegedly put up banners that read 'A Big No to Modi' and 'Save Democracy' at the Government Law College in the vicinity.
While the Kerala Police removed the banners, an altercation ensued as BJP supporters attempted to enter the Law College.
The prime minister had visited Thrissur on 3 January to take part in a women's convention organised by the BJP. His interaction with actor Suresh Gopi [L]– who is likely to be the party's candidate in Thrissur for the Lok Sabha polls – signifies the BJP's renewed focus on Kerala, especially Thrissur, which is known as the 'cultural capital' of the state.
