In Photos: Bonjour France! Prime Minister Modi's First Day in Paris

He was given a guard of honour at the airport, and the national anthem of both countries was played.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris on Thursday, 13 July, for his two-day visit to France. PM Modi's presence in France is scheduled for 13 and 14 July, after which he will make a day-long stop in the UAE.
French President Emmanuel Macron invited the Prime Minister as a Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade in Paris, and PM Modi will attend the annual Bastille Day parade on 14 July, featuring 269 members from the Indian tri-service.
Upon landing, the Prime Minister received a ceremonial welcome at Paris' Orly Airport. Later in the evening, he is scheduled to arrive at the French Senate and meet Gérard Larcher, President of the Senate.
PM Modi will also meet with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and hold talks.
As a special gesture, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne received Modi at the airport.
The Prime Minister took to Twitter to share an official statement about his trip, where he mentioned that he would also be interacting with the Indian community in France.
PM Modi is also set to address the Indian diaspora in Paris at the La Seine Musicale Performing Arts Centre.
His schedule for the day will end with a private dinner at the Elysee Palace hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Prior to the trip, PM Modi, in a rare interview with the French newspaper Les Echos said, "First of all, on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I wish to convey my heartfelt gratitude to France, to its government and personally to President Macron for inviting India to 14th July National day celebrations as Guest of honour.