In Photos: PM Modi Inaugurates BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi, Largest in Gulf Region.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Abu Dhabi, inaugurated the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi, the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, on Wednesday.
The BAPS Hindu Mandir, built across 27 acres of land in Abu Dhabi, is located in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway. The construction began in 2019.
Spearheaded by the BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha), a Hindu sect venerating Swaminarayan as an avatar of Lord Krishna, the temple embodies Vedic architecture and sculptures, with its seven spires symbolising each Emirate of the UAE.
PM Modi laid the foundation stone in 2019, with the UAE government allocating an additional 13.5 acres in January 2019. The temple features prayer halls, a visitor centre, thematic gardens, and various other spaces, alongside over 100 sensors in its foundation and throughout the structure to monitor seismic activity.
Similar to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the temple refrains from using iron and steel in its construction. A registration portal has been established to facilitate the inauguration event, with transportation arrangements from all emirates coordinated by 150 Indian community organisations in the UAE.
No steel or concrete has been used in the construction of the temple. The BAPS Hindu Mandir will be the largest in all of the Gulf region. The UAE has three other Hindu temples in Dubai.
Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, the temple was constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 700 crore, utilising pink Rajasthan sandstone and white Italian marble sourced from India and assembled in the UAE.
