In Pics: MCD Demolition Leaves Pratima 'Amma', 200 Dogs Homeless in Biting Cold

Pratima claimed that the shack, that served as a shelter home, was razed to the ground by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in an anti-encroachment drive.
(Ashna Butani/The Quint)
"I don't remember how and when I got so attached to them. But I know that I can't live without them. They are like my children…" said 80-year-old Pratima on the afternoon of 4 December, as she sat amid hundreds of indie dogs in Delhi's Saket.
She and her dogs were left without a home when her shack, that served as a shelter home, was razed to the ground by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in an anti-encroachment drive carried out on 2 January.
Pratima petitioned in the Delhi High Court against the encroachment drive. The court ordered 'status quo' on MCD's demolition drive, and permitted her to spread a tarpaulin as an interim measure. At present, dog feeders and well-wishers from across the capital city are helping her build a temporary shed with a tarpaulin sheet on top.
Dogs flock towards Pratima 'Amma' as she takes her seat. Rubble and tattered belongings are strewn across the street at the same site where the shelter once stood. Amid all this, a fire is lit to keep the dogs warm in Delhi's biting cold winter.
It was nearly 50 years ago that she had left her home in West Bengal's Nandigram and come to Delhi in search of livelihood, Pratima recalled. She worked as a waste picker and used up all her savings to build a shelter for the dogs.
"The demolition drive started on 2 January. I was not given any prior notice. They broke the roof down and took all of my belongings, including documents. There was a cupboard full of rice for the dogs. That was gone too. And they also beat the dogs up with sticks," claimed Pratima, who has been at the spot since 1984.
"I can't exactly remember how it started. I had begun feeding one - two dogs. The number kept increasing and I started taking care of all of them," Pratima told The Quint. At present, she takes care of 200 dogs.
"We have never done anything wrong. Yet the authorities try to evict us once every few years. It has happened twice before, but it was never this bad," she lamented. Pratima estimated that she has incurred a loss of anywhere between Rs 3 to 5 lakh.
"I don't have any favourites. They are all my favourite," Pratima remarked as she called out to Gaaru, who came and sat on a plastic chair beside her. "All of them have names," she said, as she pointed at Shaamli, Ramu Ki Behen, Shimla, Bimla and Shundori, one by one.
After Pratima petitioned against the encroachment drive, the Delhi High Court ordered 'status quo' on MCD's action. The court order, dated 4 January, stated that the MCD's action is "not only against the principles of natural justice but also illegal and unlawful and the same has resulted in leaving the petitioner without a roof over her head in the harsh winters."
Support poured in from animal feeders across the city. Some brought food for the dogs, while others donated small dog shelters, to keep them warm in the cold.
"The government has never supported me… but I get the people's support. As long as that is there, I know we will be fine," Pratima said. However, she added, "Nowadays, people are cruel to dogs. This was not the case before."
"This year has been particularly cold. I've barely been able to get any sleep in the last two days," she said. As she dozes off in her chair, several dogs make themselves comfortable around her chair and drift off to sleep.
