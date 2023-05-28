In Photos: PM Modi Inaugurates New Parliament Building Amid Opposition Boycott

PM Modi, installs 'sengol', inaugurates new Parliament amid Opposition boycott, accusing PM Modi of sidelining President Droupadi Murmu
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@narendramodi)
PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived at the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Sunday, 28 May, amid an Opposition boycott accusing PM Modi of sidelining President Droupadi Murmu.
PM Modi bowed before 'Sengol' during the new Parliament inauguration ceremony in New Delhi on Sunday, 28 May.
PM Modi also performed puja and received the 'Sengol' for installation priests from Adheenam mutt in Tamil Nadu.
PM Modi with the 'Sengol' during the inauguration of the new Parliament building.
PM Modi with 'sengol' during the inauguration of the new Parliament buidling.
PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Adheenam priests making way towards the Lok Sabha chamber of new Parliament.
PM Modi brings 'Sengol' in Lok Sabha chamber of new Parliament for installation, accompanied by Adheenams.
PM Modi installs 'Sengol' in Lok Sabha chamber, next to speaker's chair in the new Parliament building.
PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers, and chief ministers of several states attend the 'sarva dharma prarthana' (multi-faith prayer) ceremony held at the new Parliament building.
