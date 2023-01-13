In Photos | PM Modi Flags Off 'World's Longest River Cruise' From Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the MV Ganga Vilas luxury cruise on the world's longest river voyage from Varanasi to Dibrugarh on Friday, 13 January via video conferencing.
MV Ganga Vilas will cover 3,200 km across 27 river systems in five states in India and Bangladesh in 51 days.
It is the first-ever cruise vessel to be made in India.
According to an official statement, the luxury cruise has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, and is equipped with all the luxury amenities.
It is 62 metres in length, 12 metres in width, and comfortably sails with a draft of 1.4 metres.
The voyage is packed with visits to 50 tourist spots, including world heritage spots, national parks, river ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Guwahati in Assam, and Dhaka in Bangladesh.
It will make pit-stops to cover the famous Ganga Arti in Varanasi, the Buddhist site of Sarnath, and even Majuli, the largest river island in Assam.
Tourists of Luxury Cruise MV Ganga Vilas reach to attend the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, in Varanasi, on Wednesday, 11 January.
The price of MVA Ganga Vilas cruise per day will be around Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.
The overall cost of the entire trip will be around Rs 20 lakh per passenger. The luxurious ship has the capacity of carrying 36 passengers.
"The beginning of the world's longest river cruise service on river Ganga is a landmark moment. It will herald a new age of tourism in India," PM Modi said, while flagging off the cruise virtually via video conference.
