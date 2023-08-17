Pics: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh Attend 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' Screening

Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh at AP Dhillon: First of a Kind screening.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
The makers of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind held a special screening in Mumbai on 16 August. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the event, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, Mrunal Thakur, and Suhail Nayyar, among others.
AP Dhillon: First of a Kind will premiere on Prime Video on 18 August.
Mrunal Thakur turned heads in her green dress.
AP Dhillon looked modish at the screening.
MC Stan also attended the screening.
Suhail Nayyar also attended the screening.
AP Dhillon, Badshah and Shinda Kahlon at the screening.
Ranveer Singh and AP Dhillon in a candid picture from the screening.
Ranveer Singh looked dapper in an off-white suit at the screening.
Banita Sandhu at the screening.
Salman Khan with AP Dhillon at the screening.