Pics: Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty Attend Baba Siddique's Iftar Bash

Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty attend Baba Siddique's Iftar party.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique's Iftar party on Sunday, 24 March in Mumbai. Prominent personalities like Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Preity Zinta were dressed in traditional attire for the evening.
Celebrities like Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Shehnaaz Gill, Orhan Awatramani, Vijay Varma, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, among others, were also part of the celebration.
Salman Khan arrived in a chequered black and white kurta.
Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma also arrived for the Iftar party.
Emraan Hashmi was seen in a floral blur kurta.
Preity Zinta turned heads in her traditional blue attire.
Shilpa Shetty arrived with her husband Raj Kundra and sister Shamita Shetty.
Siddhant Chaturvedi was also seen at the event.
Vijay Varma was all smiles for the paparazzi.
Jaaved Jaaferi also arrived to join the celebration.
Shriya Saran arrived with her husband Andrei Koscheev.
Shweta Tiwari looked stunning in a silver saree.
Shweta's daughter Palak Tiwari also attended the party.
Daisy Shah was also seen in a saree.
Ankita Lokhande attended the bash with her husband Vicky Jain.
Orry was also seen at the Iftar bash.
Karishma Tanna also arrived with her husband.
Sunil Grover was spotted in a casual attire for the evening.
Shehnaaz Gill was also spotted at the event.
Gulshan Grover posed for the shutterbugs at the venue.
Chunky Panday was all smiles for the camera.
Dino Morea was also spotted at the party.
Huma Qureshi looked radiant in a white floral attire.
Zareen Khan turned heads in her pink attire.
Neil Nitin Mukesh also attended the party with his wife.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)