Pics: Saif, Karisma, Randhir Kapoor Visit Kareena at the Hospital

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor became parents to a baby boy on Sunday, 21 February. The Kapoor family was clicked outside the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where Kareena delivered her second child.

Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Karisma, Babita and Randhir Kapoor visited the hospital to check in on Kareena and the baby. Sharing the news, Randhir Kapoor had told The Quint, "Yes, Kareena has given birth to a baby boy today morning. We are overjoyed. Both the mother and baby are doing well".

In August last year, Saif and Kareena announced that they are expecting a second child.