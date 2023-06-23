Pics: Ranbir Kapoor Sports Clean-Shaven Look As He Flies Out of Mumbai With Alia

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Ranbir Kapoor Sports Clean-Shaven Look As He Flies Out of Mumbai With Alia

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt looked picture-perfect in their black and white airport looks.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fly out of the city. 

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani) 

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday 22 June. Ranbir, who had recently grown a full beard for his upcoming film Animal, was seen sporting a clean-shaved look at the airport. While Alia looked pretty in a black outfit, Ranbir complemented her look in an all-white attire.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted flying out of the city. 

Ranbir sported a clean-shaven look after a long time. 

Alia and Ranbir complemented each other's looks in black and white attires. 

Alia and Ranbir were last seen together in Brahmastra.

