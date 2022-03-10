Pics: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Step Out For Dinner

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt out on a dinner in Mumbai.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out for dinner at a restaurant in Bombay's Bandra on Wednesday. The couple was clicked exiting the restaurant as Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi has reportedly made it to the Rs 100 crore club.

Alia wore a white one-shoulder top and matching cargo pants, while Ranbir joined her in a printed black shirt and white trousers.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor clicked exiting a restaurant in Bombay on Wednesday.

Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi has reportedly made it to the Rs 100 crore club.

Ranbir and Alia.

