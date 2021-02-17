Pics: Ranbir, Alia at Construction Site of New Krishna Raj Home

Ranbir, Alia and Neetu Kapoor had gone to survey the construction work taking place.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt survey their new Krishna Raj home.

|

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently clicked at the construction site of the new Krishna Raj building. Ranbir has been visiting the site frequently, overseeing the development work. This is the first time Alia joined him. Both of them opted for loose-fitting shirts. While Ranbir paired his with denims, Alia chose cycling shorts. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor also joined them.

Ranbir and Alia will be sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

<p>Alia Bhatt at the construction site of the new Krishna Raj building.</p>
<p>Ranbir and Alia both went to survey the development work.</p>
<p>Alia and Ranbir clicked outside the site.</p>
<p>Neetu Kapoor also joined them.</p>
<p>Ranbir at the construction site.</p>
<p>Ranbir and Alia.</p>
Also ReadRanbir, Alia, Saif, Kareena Attend Randhir Kapoor's B'day Bash

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT