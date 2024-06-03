Pics: Ranbir, Alia & Raha Return After Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Ranbir, Alia & Raha Return After Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Ranbir, Alia, and Raha spotted returning from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, with their daughter Raha, returned to Mumbai after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy.

(Photo:X)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, with their daughter Raha, returned to Mumbai after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy. The Ambani family hosted a four-day gala on a luxury cruise, including a grand event in Portofino. The family was photographed by paparazzi at Mumbai's Kalina private airport. Check out the couple's airport outfits.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, with their daughter Raha, returned to Mumbai. 

They attended Anant Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony. 

The Ambani family hosted a four-day gala on a luxury cruise.

