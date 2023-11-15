Pics: Mick Jagger Visits Kolkata, Celebrates Kali Pujo & Watches Cricket at Eden

Mick Jagger had recently visited Kolkata during Kali Pujo.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger had visited Kolkata during Kali Pujo. He took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos from his visit. Mike was accompanied by his girlfriend Melanie and youngest son Deveraux. The singer attended England’s final match against Pakistan at the Eden Gardens on Saturday and took in the sights of the streets of Kolkata on the eve of Kali Puja.
Mick Jagger visited Kolkata during Kali Pujo.
The Rolling Stones' frontman shared a bunch of photos.
Mick visited some pandals.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)