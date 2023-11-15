Pics: Mick Jagger Visits Kolkata, Celebrates Kali Pujo & Watches Cricket at Eden

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Mick Jagger Visits Kolkata, Celebrates Kali Pujo & Watches Cricket at Eden

Mick Jagger shared a bunch of photos from his Kolkata visit on Instagram.
Mick Jagger had recently visited Kolkata during Kali Pujo.

The Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger had visited Kolkata during Kali Pujo. He took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos from his visit. Mike was accompanied by his girlfriend Melanie and youngest son Deveraux. The singer attended England’s final match against Pakistan at the Eden Gardens on Saturday and took in the sights of the streets of Kolkata on the eve of Kali Puja.

Mick Jagger visited Kolkata during Kali Pujo.

The Rolling Stones' frontman shared  a bunch of photos. 

Mick visited some pandals.

