Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani & Suhana Khan Look Stunning at Mumbai Event

Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani & Suhana Khan Look Stunning at Mumbai Event
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Suhana Khan looked stunning as the attended a beauty brand launch event in Mumbai. The three actors grabbed attention with their unique fashion choices. Suhana wore a red gown while Kareena opted for a black number. Kiara looked incredible in her light green ensemble.
Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor and Suhana Khan at a Mumbai event.
Suhana, Kiara and Kareena looked stunning.
Kareena Kapoor looked glamourous in her black dress.
Suhana Khan stunned in red.
Kiara Advani looked breathtaking in her green ensemble.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)