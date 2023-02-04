Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Attend Get-Together at Karan Johar's House

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other celebs got together for Karan Johar's party.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and a host of other celebrities attended a get-together at Karan Johar's place on Friday, 4 February. The celebrities were clicked by the paparazzi, arriving at Karan's house.
Take a look at the photos:
Karisma Kapoor waves at the paps as she makes her way to Karan Johar's get-together.
Kareena Kapoor was one of the guests at the party.
Alia Bhatt clicked outside Karan's house.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were also part of the dinner.
Malaika and Arjun outside Karan's house.
Amrita Arora poses for the paps.
