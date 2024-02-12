Pics: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar Attend Neha Dhupia's Housewarming Party

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi hosted a housewarming party on Sunday 11 Feb that was attended by several celebrities. The star-studded bash saw everyone from Ananya Panday to Karan Johar in attendance. The party was also graced by Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Vidya Balan, and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Konkona Sensharma, and others.