Pics: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar Attend Neha Dhupia's Housewarming Party

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi hosted a housewarming party on Sunday 11 Feb.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi hosted a housewarming party on Sunday 11 Feb that was attended by several celebrities. The star-studded bash saw everyone from Ananya Panday to Karan Johar in attendance. The party was also graced by Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Vidya Balan, and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Konkona Sensharma, and others.
Ananya Panday was one of the first guests to arrive at the house warming.
Siddhant Chaturvedi also attended.
Agastya Nanda attended.
Chunky Panday and his wife.
Navya Naveli also attended the bash.
Vidya Balan and her husband also attended the housewarming party.
Shobhita Dhulipala also attended.
Bhumi Pednekar wore black for the event.
Konkona Sensharma also attended.
Karan Johar with Ananya Panday.
