Pics: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin at Antilia

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations have officially begun! The soon-to-be-married couple's pre-wedding festivities began with the traditional mameru ceremony at their Mumbai home Antilia, on 3 July. For the unversed, it's a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.
Many Bollywood celebrities were also seen in attendance at the event including Janhvi Kapoor and Manushi Chhillar.
Mukesh Ambani with his daughter Isha Ambani at Antilia.
Shloka Ambani and Akash Ambani also arrived at the venue.
Shloka's mother Mona Mehta was also seen at Antilia.
Ajay Parimal was also seen outside Antilia.
Nita Ambani's sister Mamta Dalal also arrived.
Radhika's parents Shaila and Viren Merchant also arrived at Antilia.
Nita Ambani's mother, Purnima Dalal also arrived for the ceremony.
An inside view of Antilia from today's celebrations.
Antilia was decorated for Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding ceremonies.
Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant arrived at Antilia.
Singer Anu Malik was also seen with his family.
Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani welcome their guests.
Anant Ambani at Antilia.
Orry was also spotted at the venue.
Nita Ambani turned heads in a pink saree.
Meezaan Jafri was also seen at the venue.
Jahnvi Kapoor arrived with Shikhar Paharia.
Radhika Merchant looked stunning in a saffron attire.
Actor Manushi Chhillar also arrived at Antilia.
