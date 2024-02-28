Pics: Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Rituals Begin With 'Anna Seva'

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Rituals Begin With 'Anna Seva'.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
The pre-wedding rituals for Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant's wedding started with Anna Seva on Wednesday, 28 February. The festivities are taking place at Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family served traditional Gujarati food to villagers.
The festivities is taking place at Jogwad village near the Reliance Township in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.
Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family served traditional Gujarati food to villagers.
The couple were spotted serving food at the place.
The festivities are being held from March 1-3.
Mukesh Ambani was seen during the festivities.
