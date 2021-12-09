Pics: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR at 'RRR' Trailer Launch

Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR at RRR trailer launch.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
The trailer of SS Rajamouli's much-awaited RRR dropped on Thursday. Ajay Devgn, Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt attended the launch event. The film also stars Ram Charan in a lead role.
RRR tells a fictional story inspired by freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and the trailer indicates that the film will be a grand cinematic experience. It will hit theatres on 7 January next year.
Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR at RRR trailer launch.
Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli, Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR.
Alia is in splits at the trailer launch.
Some moments from the trailer launch.
