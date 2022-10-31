A Glimpse of Chhath Parva 2022

A devotee just after her religious dip in water.
(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)
An overcrowded train to Darbhanga the day before Chhath Puja.
One of the passengers tries to enter through the window of the train.
There isn't enough room for any more heads or legs.
A little girl looks full of panic on the congested train.
Police interrupts rituals as devotees gather to perform the Sandhya Arghya in front of Rajpath.
Once the Kalash is fixed with mud on the ground, devotees cannot get up without completing the ritual.
Trying to make peace with the police.
Devotees eventually give up on the insistence of the police.
Women worshipers board the truck to shift to a new place to perform the Sandhya Arghya.
Devotees heading towards a ghat nearby.
Pooja preparations before sunrise.
Women fast for the well-being of their sons and the happiness of their families.
A family member applies vermillion on a lady's forehead.
Playful children enjoying the festivities during Chhath Puja.
Shivering in the cold water, waiting for the break of dawn.
Haldi paste is applied to the hands before holding the coconuts.
Waiting for the sun to rise.
Milk is poured in the thalis of female devotees.
On the day of Chhath, women apply vermilion to their noses for the long life of their husbands.
Tridevi.
Women offering prayers to the Sun God.
All the family members take part in the ritual equally.
Husband and wife performing the puja together.
The divine look.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)