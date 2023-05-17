Yogi from Nepal, 80-Yr-Old Farmer: People Driving Wrestlers’ Protest in Delhi

Most protesters are irked over alleged attempts by supporters of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to give a caste angle to the agitation by claiming that the protests were organised by Jaat wrestlers to ensure dominance in the sport as Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh belongs to the Thakur caste.

After a late-night altercation with the Delhi police on 4 May at the protest site that left one person injured, Bajrang Punia, too, said that attempts were being made to not just give a caste angle to the protests but also divide the wrestlers on basis of caste.