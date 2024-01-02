Truckers Call Off Protest After Centre's Assurance Regarding Hit-And-Run Law

The Centre assured the truckers that the new laws will be implemented only after consulting members of the AIMTC.
(Photo: PTI)
The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) called off their protest on Tuesday, 2 January, against the Centre's new hit-and-run law following assurances given by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla during a meeting.
The Centre assured the truckers that the new laws will be implemented only after consulting with members of the AIMTC.
Several truckers had been protesting against a provision in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which sets high penalties for hit-and-run accidents involving motorists. The protests have been taking place in Bihar, Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, among other states.
As per the new law, hit-and-run cases can attract a prison term of upto 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.
Petrol pumps across states have been facing heavy rush as several people have been engaging in panic buying, fearing that the truckers' protest could impact supply of fuel.
People wait in a long queue to buy fuel amid the truckers' protest in Maharashtra.
Heavy rush at a petrol pump following the nationwide strike of oil tankers over the new provision in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Amritsar on Tuesday, 2 January.
Trucks parked at the Truck Terminal in Vashi during the ongoing protest by drivers on Tuesday, 2 January.
Heavy rush at a petrol pump in Shimla owing to the truckers' protest.
