Pics: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Jet off for New Year Vacay

Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi were also spotted leaving the city.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and other celebs were spotted leaving Mumbai for New Year celebrations. | (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Altered by The Quint)

Ahead of the new year, celebs have been spotted heading out of Mumbai for their vacation. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are rumoured to be a couple, were photographed by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport along with Khalli Peeli co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday.

Check out photos here:

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra at Mumbai airport.
Siddhant Chaturvedi strikes a pose for the paps.
Ananya Panday arrives at Mumbai airport.
Ishaan Khatter poses for photo-ops.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on their way to Rajasthan.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone up their style game.
Sunny Leone at Mumbai airport.
Also ReadRanveer Singh Joins Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor on Vacation in Jaipur

Kiara was seen in shiny joggers and a tank top with a matching hat and fringed handbag. Siddharth wore a shiny grey jacket and orange track pants with sneakers. Ishaan was seen in a mid-length brown jacket and harem pants while Ananya kept things simple with pink pants and a sleeveless top. A day earlier, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made a statement wearing coordinated outfits. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor were also photographed at the airport. They are currently vacationing in Rajasthan and shared a few holiday snapshots on Instagram.

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT