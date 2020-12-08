Pics: Saif, Kareena, Taimur Arrive in Mumbai After Himachal Vacay

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur were spotted arriving in Mumbai after a short vacation in Himachal Pradesh where Saif was filming Bhoot Police. Kareena wore a striped kurta and comfy, loose pants with neon sneakers while Saif and Taimur wore matching grey sweatshirts. The trio wore masks as they exited the airport. While they acknowledged the paps, they took care to social distance.
Photos of Saif, Kareena and Taimur visitng the village of Palampur were shared online. The family posed for photos with the locals and went tea tasting and dined at a tea estate. Kareena and Taimur had earlier spent time with Saif in Dharmkot where the two tried their hand at pottery.
Check out photos from their trip here:
After wrapping up the shoot for Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chadha, Kareena flew to Himachal with Malaika Arora where they spent Diwali with Saif, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, who are also part of Bhoot Police. Saif is also set to play the villain in Om Raut directorial Adipurush. The film, which also stars Prabhas, is expected to release in 2022.
