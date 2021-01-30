Pics: Ranveer and Deepika Step Out for Dinner on the Weekend

Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan's sports film 83. The actors play former Indian skipper Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia, respectively. The film is based on India's historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Deepika has several other films in the pipeline as well, including action film Pathan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, and Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She is also producing and starring in an adaptation of the Mahabharata, in which she will essay the role of Draupadi. Deepika has also recently been shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled project which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.