Photos | Rakhi From Diaspora, Ceremonial Welcome: Modi’s 1st Day in South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, 22 August, to attend the 15th BRICS Summit, which will see extensive participation from global leaders and the in-person nature of the summit.
(Photo Credit: twitter.com/MEAIndia)
PM Modi was accorded an enthusiastic welcome upon his arrival in Johannesburg.
Members of the Indian community warmly received the Prime Minister of India.
PM Modi shared a special message for the South African's Indian community on social media platform. 'Gratitude to South Africa’s Indian community for the special welcome in Johannesburg.'
PM Modi landed in South Africa to take part in the BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 22 August.
The BRICS grouping consists of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also arrived in Johannesburg.
Prime Minister will also take part in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue events.
The Indian PM was greeted by Deputy PM Paul Mashatile and subsequently, members of the Indian diaspora.
