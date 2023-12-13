In Photos | Canisters, Slogans, Chaos: Parliament Witnesses Huge Security Breach

A police personnel apprehends a woman carrying a can emitting yellowish smoke while she was protesting outside the Parliament premises on Wednesday, 13 December.
(Photo: PTI)
A major security breach occurred in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 13 December, amid the Winter Session of Parliament, as at least four people set off coloured smoke canisters and resorted to sloganeering both inside and outside the Parliament.
While two of them — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — jumped in the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery and set off coloured smoke canitsters inside the House, two others — Amol Shinde and Neelam — raised slogans and set off the canisters outside the House in the Parliament premises. Three more accomplices have been identified as Lalit Jha who hails from Bihar, and Vicky Sharma and his wife.
Six people have been arrested in connection with the case so far, and efforts are ongoing to nab any remaining perpetrators.
The intruders are said to have jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery while proceedings were underway for the Winter Session.
The shoe of the accused in which canisters were carried.
The Home Ministry has ordered an investigation into the security breach. The team leading the probe will be headed by the Parliamentary Central Reserve Police Force chief.
"My name is Neelam. This Government of India is committing atrocities against us. We are unable to speak for our rights, the police does lathi-charge and puts us behind bars and tortures us. We had no medium to speak up for our rights. We are not affiliated to any association or groups. We are common people, we are students. We are unemployed," Neelam (42), one of the four accused who breached Parliament's security on Wednesday, shouted while being dragged by the police.
She was studying for civil services entrance exams in Hisar and living in a girls PG there. Her father is a sweets shop owner.
Amol Shinde (25), was arrested from outside the Parliament along with Neelam while he raised slogans and set off smoke canisters. Shinde hails from Maharashtra's Latur.
According to a local police officer from Latur quoted by PTI, Shinde who comes from Zari village in Chakur tehsil told his parents that he was going to Delhi to take part in an Army recruitment drive.
Sagar Sharma is one of the accused who was inside the Lok Sabha and whose visitors' pass bears the signature of Bharatiya Janata Party (MP) Pratap Simha from Mysuru.
Sharma hails from Lucknow's Alam Bagh and drives an e-rickshaw in the city.
Manoranjan D is the second person who was inside the Parliament. He hails from Mysuru in Karnataka. His father, Devraj Gowda, described him as a hardworking engineer who graduated in 2014. He is also known to be a former fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Piyush Goyal, Leader of the House, had a heated exchange in the Rajya Sabha over the security breach.
"We request you, kindly adjourn. Let the Home Minister come and give more details," Kharge said.
"I think the opposition's attitude should be to give a message to the country that we all are standing together for the country's integrity and sovereignty. In the Lok Sabha, instead of taking the situation seriously, they adjourned the house. I believe that the Rajya Sabha is the House of elders, we should send a message that this country's competence and power is above all this. The House should definitely run. All the members are in favour of the House running. And I think that the Congress politicising the issue is not a good message for the country. I urge the leader of the opposition to wait for the enquiry, and let the House continue," Goyal rebutted.
Police personnel investigate after two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and another two sprayed coloured gas from canisters while protesting outside the Parliament premises on Wednesday.
Commandant PK Tiwary of the 8th battalion of NDRF speaks with the media after a major security breach on the solemn anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)