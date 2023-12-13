In Photos | Canisters, Slogans, Chaos: Parliament Witnesses Huge Security Breach

A major security breach occurred in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 13 December, amid the Winter Session of Parliament, as at least four people set off coloured smoke canisters and resorted to sloganeering both inside and outside the Parliament.

While two of them — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — jumped in the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery and set off coloured smoke canitsters inside the House, two others — Amol Shinde and Neelam — raised slogans and set off the canisters outside the House in the Parliament premises. Three more accomplices have been identified as Lalit Jha who hails from Bihar, and Vicky Sharma and his wife.