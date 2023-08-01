In Photos: Delhi Services Bill Introduced, Dhankhar Urges Oppn To End Protests

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that PM Modi is willing to speak on several issues but not reply to the Opposition's questions in Parliament.

"We are doing this press conference because the government is not letting us speak in the Parliament. PM is discussing other issues but he is not replying to us. PM Modi is not willing to give a statement on the Manipur issue, he is not speaking in the Parliament. They are trying to create confusion that the Opposition is not ready to discuss the issue, but we are waiting for the past 11 days to discuss this issue," he said.