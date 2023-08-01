In Photos: Delhi Services Bill Introduced, Dhankhar Urges Oppn To End Protests

MPs welcome Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar as he arrives to conduct the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Tuesday, 1 August.
Both Houses of Parliament were subject to multiple adjournments throughout the day on Tuesday, 1 August, amid protests by the Opposition over the unrest in Manipur. Opposition MPs staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha, alleging that the chairperson was not allowing them to speak.
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday, 1 August.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said that it will support the passing of the Delhi services Bill in Parliament and will oppose the no-confidence motion against the Centre.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor stated that the Delhi services Bill "tampers" with the federal system of India.
"The introduction of the Delhi bill will certainly have to be opposed because it is of profound Constitutional consequence for our country. It tampers with the federal system of our country," Tharoor told news agency PTI.
“Constitution has given the House power to pass any law regarding the state of Delhi. Supreme Court judgement has clarified that Parliament can bring any law regarding the state of Delhi. All objection is political. Please permit me to bring this bill,” Amit Shah said after the Delhi services Bill was introduced.
Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar reminded MPs that he had permitted a "short duration" discussion on Manipur for 2.5 hours on Monday, 31 July, but it still did not go ahead due to the Opposition protests. He further said amidst sloganeering by the Opposition that the House is becoming a subject of "ridicule" by the public.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that PM Modi is willing to speak on several issues but not reply to the Opposition's questions in Parliament.
"We are doing this press conference because the government is not letting us speak in the Parliament. PM is discussing other issues but he is not replying to us. PM Modi is not willing to give a statement on the Manipur issue, he is not speaking in the Parliament. They are trying to create confusion that the Opposition is not ready to discuss the issue, but we are waiting for the past 11 days to discuss this issue," he said.
The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 were passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 1 August.
The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023 cleared the Rajya Sabha after being passed in the Lok Sabha earlier.
