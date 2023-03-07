In Photos: NPP Leader Conrad Sangma Sworn In As Meghalaya CM for Second Term

National Peoples Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya Chief Minister, at a ceremony in Shillong, on Tuesday, 7 March.
(Photo: PTI)
National People's Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya's chief minister at a ceremony in Shillong on Tuesday, 7 March.
The NPP-led alliance has 45 MLAs including 26 from the NPP and two from the BJP.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and newly sworn-in Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at a ceremony in Shillong on Tuesday, 7 March.
Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan administers the oath to the National People's Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma as Meghalaya CM on Tuesday, 7 March.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and newly sworn-in Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday, 7 March.
NPP leader Conrad Sangma praying before his oath taking ceremony as the new CM of Meghalaya.
Along with him, 11 members of his council of ministers also took oath.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with newly sworn-in members of the Council of Ministers of Meghalaya as Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and newly sworn-in Chief Minister Conrad Sangma look on.
Conrad Sangma of the National People's Party took oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday, 7 March. This will be his second term as the CM of the northeastern state.
Along with him, 11 members of his council of ministers also took oath, including NPP's Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, who were sworn in as Deputy CMs of the state.
The NPP-led alliance has 45 MLAs including 26 from NPP and two from the BJP.
