In Photos: NPP Leader Conrad Sangma Sworn In As Meghalaya CM for Second Term

Conrad Sangma of the National People's Party took oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday, 7 March. This will be his second term as the CM of the northeastern state.

Along with him, 11 members of his council of ministers also took oath, including NPP's Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, who were sworn in as Deputy CMs of the state.

The NPP-led alliance has 45 MLAs including 26 from NPP and two from the BJP.