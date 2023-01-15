In Photos: Life of Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad At The Time of His Demise

Mukarram Jah's first wife was a Turkish noble woman, Esra Birgin.
(Image: Edited by Chetan Bhakuni/ The Quint)
Princess Duru Shehvar, her husband Azmat Jah and sons Mukarram Jah and Muffakham Jah.
Jah's mother Princess Duru Shehvar was the daughter of the last Sultan of Turkey (Ottoman Empire) Sultan Abdul Mejid II.
Nizam Mir Barkat Ali Khan Siddiqi Mukarram Jah, popularly known as Mukarram Jah, was born in 1933.
Mukarram Jah was born to Azam Jah, the son and heir of Osman Ali Khan, the last reigning Nizam of Hyderabad state.
On 14 June 1954, Mir Osman Ali Khan designated him as the successor designate.
Mukarram Jah was officially called the Prince of Hyderabad until 1971 when the titles and the privy purses were abolished by the Indian Union.
Like his father, Mukarram was the richest man in India until the 1980s.
After the accession of Hyderabad to the Indian Union, the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan served as Raj Pramukh of the state from January 26, 1950 to October 31, 1956.
Mukarram Jah was married five times. His first wife was a Turkish noble woman, Esra Birgin.
Mukarram Jah, his first wife Esra Birgin and their two children – Prince Azmet Jah and Sahibzadi Shehkyar Begum.
In Hyderabad, he has many properties including Falaknuma Palace, Khilwat Palace, King Koti and Chiran Palace.
Esara Bigin is credited with the restoration of Chowmahalla Palace and Falaknuma Palace.
Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the eighth Nizam of Hyderabad passed away in Istanbul on Sunday, 15 January.
Jah's mortal remains will be taken to the Chowmahalla Palace and after completing the rituals, the burial will take place at the Asaf Jahi family tombs.
