In Photos: Karnataka Celebrates 67th Rajyotsava Day

Karnataka celebrates 67th Rajyotsava Day.
(Photo: The Quint)
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hoisted the National Flag and the unofficial state flag on the occasion of the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations at Sri Kantheerava Indoor Stadium in Bangalore.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress leader and MLA Shivaji Nagar Rizwan Arshad, and Education Minister BC Nagesh offer prayers to Mother Bhuvaneshwari, also known as Kannadaambe, before flagging off the Rajyotsava celebrations.
Students of the Government Undergraduate College of Devanahalli Taluk in the outskirts of Bengaluru held a march past in the town's Central Grounds.
Actors Rajinikanth and NTR Jr, and philanthropist Sudha Murthy, along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, honouring actor Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously with the Karnataka Ratna, the state's highest civilian award in Bengaluru.
Traffic police officers in a mood of celebration, waving the unofficial Karnataka flag at the HAL Airport police station in Bengaluru.
Students of Utkarsha Learning Center performing a folk dance recital and celebrating Kannada Rajyotsava with joy and vigour.
Senior citizens participate in a competition dressed as some of the pioneers of the state during the Rajyotsava celebrations in Bengaluru.
As a part of the 67th Rajytosava celebrations, the Vidhan Soudha building that houses the state legislature of Karnataka, decorated and illuminated with lights.
