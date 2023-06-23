Photos | Bilateral Talks, Congress Speech, State Dinner: PM Modi’s Day 3 in US

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic reception as he delivered a speech to Congress on Thursday, highlighting the deepening ties and shared ambitions between the world's two largest democracies.
He became the seventh Indian Prime Minister to address a joint meeting of the US Congress, making him the third world leader and only Indian leader to do so twice. His earlier address occurred during his US visit in June 2016.
PM Modi and President Joe Biden held bilateral discussions in an expanded format. Agenda covered a broad range of areas of bilateral cooperation including, trade and investment, defence and security, science & technology, energy, climate action, education, health and people-to-people ties between the two countries.
Prime Minister Modi and President Biden held bilateral talks at the White House. They reviewed the entire spectrum of India-USA ties and discussed ways to deepen the partnership further.
At the bilateral meeting with PM Modi, Biden says, "Thank you Prime Minister for your decision to host the G20 this year...I look forward to discussing how we can strengthen our partnership."
The Prime Minister was greeted with a grand ceremony, including a 19-gun salute and the playing of national anthems, held at the south lawns of the White House. President Biden expressed the importance of collaboration between India and the US, stating, "Given the situation of the world, it is essential that India and the US work together."
The two leaders reviewed the various facets of India-USA ties and discussed ways to further deepen them for the peace and prosperity of our people and for the global good.
In his second address to the US Congress, Modi expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to speak before lawmakers, and drew applause as he emphasised the significance of the bond between India and the United States.
During the official State dinner at the White House, PM Narendra Modi said, "I want to thank US President Joe Biden for this wonderful dinner today. I would also like to thank First Lady Jill Biden for taking care of my visit to make it successful."
PM Modi in his tweet said, 'Deeply touched by the warm and gracious welcome at the White House. Looking forward to fostering even deeper ties and mutual cooperation in the times to come.'
