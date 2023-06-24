Photos | Tech CEOs, State Luncheon, Diaspora Outreach: PM Modi’s Final Day in US

Not only did Modi meet Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook, he held a massive diaspora address at Washington's Raegan Center.
(Photo: PTI, Altered by Pranay Dutta Roy/The Quint)
On his final day in Washington, as part of a three-day State visit to the United States, PM Modi met with top CEOs and chairpersons from both the US and India to strengthen the technological cooperation and enhance the US-India relationship in areas such as quantum computing, scientific research, and technological innovation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden at the "Hi-tech Handshake' event with top CEOs of the US and India at the White House on 23 June.
PM Modi in his tweet said, 'AI is the future, be it Artificial Intelligence or America-India! Our nations are stronger together, our planet is better when we work in collaboration.'
Speaking at the USISPF event, PM Narendra Modi said, "It has been four days since I came to the US. In these 4 days, I met several people, including President Biden. The one thing that gave me self-confidence is the India and US partnership."
John Chambers (Left), Chairman Emeritus of Cisco, spoke at the USISPF event in Washington, DC, and said, "India shows up in the economic results, it has moved from the 10th position to the 5th position. India will become the number 1 economy in the world"
Speaking to the Indian diaspora in Washington's Reagan Center, PM Modi said, "In a way, you have charted out the full map of India in this hall. I can see people from all corners of India here. It seems that a mini India has turned up."
Addressing the Indian community, the PM said, "America is our biggest trading partner and export destination but the real potential of our partnership is yet to come out. This is the best time to invest as much as possible in India."
PM Modi and President Biden addressed a gathering of Indian and American CEOs of leading tech companies at a special event in the White House.
Speaking at the event, US President Joe Biden said that the cooperation between the two countries is important for the whole world. Meanwhile, PM Modi on his part lauded the cooperation between the two democracies. He said that the coming together of talent and technology guarantees a brighter future.
Observing that there were a variety of tech companies represented at the meeting from startups to well established firms, PM Modi said: "Both of them are working together to create a new world."
Indian representatives included Anand Mahindra (Chairman, Mahindra Group), Mukesh Ambani (Chairman, Reliance Industries), Nikhil Kamath (Co-Founder) and Vrinda Kapoor (Co-Founder, 3rdiTech).
PM Modi and President Biden met top CEOs associated with tech and innovation to explore ways in which technology can fuel India-USA relations.
PM Modi hosted by VP Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken for a State Luncheon at the US Department of State on 23 June.
PM Modi began his address by thanking Harris and Blinken for the grand welcome and the warm words and highlighted several examples of how India and US are connected in people to people ties.
PM further talked about examples of ties between the two countries by speaking about VP Harris’ mother Dr Shyamala Gopalan who migrated to the states 1958 and how despite being away from her motherland she continued to stay in contact with her family through letters.
Discussions focused on further reinforcing the longstanding friendship and cooperation between lndia and the US. Leaders also exchanged assessments on regional and global issues of importance.
“I would like to thank VP Kamala Harris & Secretary Blinken for this grand welcome. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you for your warm words. Today, I am delighted to be before you once again at the State Department," PM Modi said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)