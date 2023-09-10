Photos I Key Moments of UK PM Sunak and Akshata Murthy's Maiden Trip to India

'Stronger together. Stronger united Thank you
for a historic G20 and the Indian people for such a warm welcome. From global food security to international partnerships, it’s been a busy but successful summit,' Sunak said in a post on X.
UK PM Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murthy depart after attending the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Sunday, 10 September.
A walk in the rain: Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy after they sought blessings at Delhi's Akshardham.
The PM and his wife were captured sharing a red umbrella after their visit to the Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi on a gloomy Sunday morning, 10 September.
A candid moment between UK PM Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy before they stepped out of the plane into New Delhi on Friday, 8 September.
UK PM Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murthy at Delhi's Akshardham temple on Sunday, 10 September.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived on Friday for the G20 Leaders' Summit.
Accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murthy, Sunak was welcomed at the airport by Union minister Ashwini Choubey, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, and senior diplomats.
Akshata Murthy attended a special agricultural exhibition in New Delhi at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute on Saturday, 9 September.
"I've landed in Delhi ahead of the G20 summit. I am meeting world leaders to address some of the challenges that impact every one of us. Only together can we get the job done," Sunak said in a post on X.
Rishi Sunak along with wife Akshata Murthy met the students of British Council in Delhi on Friday, 8 September.
PM Rishi Sunak is the first Indian-origin Prime Minister in the United Kingdom. He was in India for the G20 Summit in Delhi.
PM Modi and PM Sunak held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 meet to talk about the UK-India trade deal.
UK PM Sunak along with US President Biden and PM Modi at Rajghat on Sunday morning, 10 September.
Gala dinner hosted by President Murmu for the delegates of G20 Summit on 9 September.
