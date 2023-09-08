Photos I Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murthy Meet 'The World Leaders Of Tomorrow'

UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy, met schoolchildren at the British Council headquarters in Delhi.
(Photo Courtesy:twitter.com/RishiSunak)
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on his maiden tour to India to attend the G20 summit, visited the British Council along with his wife, Akshata Murthy, on Friday, 8 September.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday, 8 September shared his experience of interacting with young students at the British Council in Delhi.
On social media site X, PM Sunak tweeted, Before meeting the world leaders of today I’ve been meeting with the world leaders of tomorrow. It’s been fantastic to visit students and staff here at @inBritish- a reflection of the living bridge that exists between the UK and India.
PM Sunak also addressed his Hindu faith and told the agency, "I'm a proud Hindu, and that's how I was raised. That's how I am. Hopefully, I can visit a Mandir while I'm here for the next couple of days. We just had Raksha Bandhan, so from my sister and my cousins, I have all my rakhis, and I didn't have time to celebrate Janmashtami properly the other day."
"It is personally incredibly special for me to be back in India. It's a country I love dearly, a country where my family are from. But I have come here in this role to represent the UK, to find ways to forge closer links with India and play a part in making sure that India has an incredibly successful G20," Indian-origin British PM Sunak said.
PM Sunak also commented on India's peculiar position regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said, "Well, it's not for me to tell India what positions to take on international issues, but I know India rightly cares about the international rule of law, the UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity."
