After Samantha Prabhu in 2023, The Guest list From Past India Day Parades in NYC

Bollywood stars that attended Past India Day parades in New York City.
(Photo altered by The quint)
The annual India Day parade, which attracts tens of thousands of people along its parade route in the heart of Manhattan, on Madison Avenue in New York and is observed as the Indian Anniversary of Independence.
It is considered to be the largest parade outside India. It brings together thousands of members of the Indian Diaspora for one of the biggest cultural events in New York City.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams with Indian-origin racing driver Atharva Desai at the 2022 India Day Parade.
The NYPD DESI Society Marching in the 2022 India Day Parade along with NYPD Ceremonial, Indian Officers' Society, NYC Corrections DESI Society, FDNY Phoenix Society and many more organisations.
Over the years, the emphasis has been on attracting Bollywood talent for the parade, which culminates in a street fair kind of atmosphere with a stage having cultural programs by local artists and children’s groups, with desi stalls lined up around the arena, selling food and advertising products.
The list of Bollywood celebrities leading the India Day Parade as Grand Marshals are endless. Allu Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Kamal Haasan, Rana Daggubati, Sail Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan are to name a few.
Billed as the world's biggest Indian event outside the nation, the 2022 parade saw an estimated turnout of 150,000 people, both as marchers and as the audience along the route on Madison Avenue.
Sunny Deol and Raveena Tandon were invited to attend the parade in 2014.
Telugu actor Allu Arjun was honoured by the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, and he represented India as the Grand Marshall in the annual parade.
Rana Duggabati at the 2017 India Day Parade.
Celebrations during the 2022 India Day Parade in New York.
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan at the 2016 parade as its grand marshal.
Indian cricketer Anil Kumble attended the parade in 2012.
Saif Ali Khan was also a part of the celebrations in 2012.
Film stars Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Rampal attended the parade in 2015, receiving warm receptions from large crowds.
