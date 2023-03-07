In Photos: Holi Celebrations Across India

Army personnel celebrate the festival of Holi near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, 7 March.
(Photo: PTI)
People celebrate Holi at Indira Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday, 7 March.
Women playing Holi at Marine Drive in Mumbai.
Students playing with colours during Basant Utsav celebrations at a school in Dharmanagar, North Tripura.
Women celebrating Dol Utsav in Kolkata.
Youngsters dancing during celebrations of the Holi festival in Dibrugarh.
Foreign nationals playing with colours to celebrate the festival of Holi in Bikaner.
People play with colours to celebrate the festival of Holi in Gorakhpur.
People play with colors as they celebrate the festival of Rang Panchami at Shivaji Park in Dadar.
People taking part in a Holika Dahan programme in Patna.
College girls celebrating the festival of Holi in Guwahati.
A woman reacts while celebrating Dol Utsav in Kolkata.
People playing Holi in Thane.
Army personnel celebrate the festival of Holi near Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
