In Photos: Security Beefed Up In & Around Delhi Ahead of Farmers' March

Moreover, the police, on Monday, 12 February, also imposed Section 144 across the national capital for one month, prohibiting gatherings, prohibiting rallies, processions, banning entry of trolley tractors, etc.

"Arrival of people in groups prohibited, can't bring tractor, trolly or any kind of lathi or weapon...Delhi Police force and CAPF deployed...we have made all the necessary arrangements to completely seal this border. This border can't be broken...till section 144 is going on, these arrangements also will continue," DCP Ankit Singh said.

