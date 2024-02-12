In Photos: Security Beefed Up In & Around Delhi Ahead of Farmers' March

Security has been beefed up in and around Delhi ahead of the farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' march on Tuesday, 13 February.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Security has been beefed up in and around Delhi ahead of the farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' march on Tuesday, 13 February.
(Visuals from Gazipur border.)
Delhi police has put blockades and barricades on Gazipur, Singhu and Tikri border entries.
(Visuals from Gazipur border.)
Moreover, the police, on Monday, 12 February, also imposed Section 144 across the national capital for one month, prohibiting gatherings, prohibiting rallies, processions, banning entry of trolley tractors, etc.
"Arrival of people in groups prohibited, can't bring tractor, trolly or any kind of lathi or weapon...Delhi Police force and CAPF deployed...we have made all the necessary arrangements to completely seal this border. This border can't be broken...till section 144 is going on, these arrangements also will continue," DCP Ankit Singh said.
(Visuals from Delhi-Gurugram border.)
Farmers Union leaders held a meeting with Union Ministers Arjun Munda and Piyush Goyal in Chandigarh on Monday to discuss their demands.
"After the meeting, a discussion with the 200 unions will take place, only then a decision will be taken...If the Prime Minister tries, he can win the hearts of the farmers," said Sarvan Singh Pandher, General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.
(Visuals from near Singhu border.)
Farmers are protesting to seek the implementation of minimum support price (MSP), Swaminathan Commission recommendations, and farm debt waiver, among other things.
(Visuals from Faridabad-Badarpur border.)
"We will start from Beas and stay at Fatehgarh Sahib. Our demands are the same- MSP guarantee law, Sugar cane should be joined with C200...When a farmer turns 60 years old he should be given Rs 10,000 a month," said Pandher.
(Visuals from Singhu border.)
Meanwhile, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has also alleged that around 100 farmers from Karnataka have been stopped at Bhopal by the Madhya Pradesh police while they were travelling in a train to participate in the protest.
(Visuals from Singhu border.)
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also posted on X, "The arrest of Hubballi farmers by the Madhya Pradesh government, as they were heading to a protest in Delhi tomorrow, is highly condemnable."
"I demand that the Madhya Pradesh government immediately release all the farmers from our state who have been arrested and allow them to participate in the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi tomorrow," he added.
(Visuals from Singhu border.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)