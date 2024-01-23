Photos: Hundreds of Devotees Throng Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Day After Consecration

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled after the consecration ceremony in the presence of PM Narendra Modi (who is the Chief Yajman) and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, among other state dignataries and celebrities.
(Photo: PTI)
Hundreds, if not thousands, of devotees thronged Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on Tuesday, 23 January, the day the temple was made open to the general public.
This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the consecration ceremony at the temple during a grand event, which saw the attendance of around 8,000 VIPs, including film stars, sports personalities, and leading business persons.
Devotees began to gather at around 3:00 AM on Tuesday to perform darshan of the new Ram Lalla idol.
Rush of devotees at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Tuesday, 23 January.
Devotees wait in a queue to undergo security checks to enter the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
